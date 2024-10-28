Chargers suggested as fit for star WR on trade block ahead of deadline
Dreams of a postseason run for the Los Angeles Chargers may have felt like a preseason dream for the fanbase. However, a win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 has the team in a great position to fight for a wild card spot.
With visions of a playoff race dancing in the minds of everyone in Los Angeles, there's just one problem. This team is in desperate need of finding more weapons for quarterback Justin Herbert. But, some of those issues can be solved with one simple trade.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently reported on some potential trades that could and maybe should happen before the NFL trade deadline. Knox believes that the Chargers should absolutely go after Carolina Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson.
"Johnson's value should be extremely high. The 28-year-old has caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns this season despite playing for one of the league's most inconsistent offenses."
While the story suggests the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a better fit for Johnson, Knox believes the Chargers should absolutely be willing to make a deal if a reunion with Mike Williams isn't in the cards.
A trade for Johnson wouldn't be a patch job that only helps this season. Bringing in Johnson would be a long-term investment for the franchise. However, how would the Chargers front office and head coach Jim Harbaugh feel about bringing in a near 30-year-old receiver?
It feels the franchise will be making a lot of noise in the 2025 NFL Draft when it comes to selecting a receiver.
