Should Chargers go after former Super Bowl champ gearing up for return?
The Los Angeles Chargers opted to stick with the roster they have for this first year under Jim Harbaugh, not making a move at the NFL trade deadline.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t add to the roster at all.
One interesting name just popped up in free agency, too. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to find a new team over the second half of the season.
Interesting, indeed. Pierre-Paul is 35 years old but boasts 94.5 sacks on his resume, alongside an All-Pro nod and two Super Bowl triumphs (XLVI, LV). He was last with a team in 2023 while bouncing around practice squads and his last heavy workload came in 2022 in Baltimore when he appeared in 14 games (526 snaps) and registered three sacks.
Adding pass-rush is one of the points of speculation around the team right now as Khalil Mack battles an injury and Joey Bosa continues to have a limited snap count.
The Chargers like rotational pieces like Tuli Tuipulotu, obviously, and Jesse Minter’s elite defense will probably continue to excel regardless. But keeping an eye on cheap outside additions capable of having a rotational impact like Pierre-Paul would make some sense as they approach a brutal season-ending stretch.
Updated 11/9 am