Chargers suggested as free-agency fit for former Lions 2nd-round pick
The Los Angeles Chargers boast one of the league's best defensive units. The middle of their defensive line has been solid, as Poona Ford (3 sacks) and Morgan Fox (3.5 sacks) highlight the interior.
With Ford an impending free agent, the Chargers could look to a younger option if he decides to head elsewhere. Bleacher Report believes they should look to bring in Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike in 2025: "Levi Onwuzurike stands out as a potential fit, though. His physicality is good enough for Dan Campbell, and he's become a mainstay on the Lions defensive line. Harbaugh would like him for similar reasons."
Onwuzurike has 1.5 sacks this season for the NFC-leading Lions, which is a career-high. He's taken on a larger role in his fourth season (third full year after missing 2022 due to injury), appearing in 61 percent of defensive snaps this year.
This would be a nice addition to the Chargers' defensive line in the offseason.
