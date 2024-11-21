Chargers lose a top defender to NFC contenders in free agency projections
When the Los Angeles Chargers signed Kristian Fulton to a one-year deal this past offseason, they were hoping for him to prove his worth. He's done just that thus far, showing that he can be a capable outside corner in Jesse Minter's defense.
Fulton was a former second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, and injuries mainly squandered any chance of him gaining momentum. He had the talent, but health-wise couldn't keep up. He's missed two games with the Chargers, as a hamstring injury sidelined him from Weeks 9-10. However, Fulton's made up for it with his play.
He has 18 tackles, six passes defended and one interception in eight games, solid numbers contributed to one of the league's best defenses. Bleacher Report believes that Fulton's play will earn him a big payday in the offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"In the post-Tom Brady era, general manager Jason Licht has done a wonderful job of balancing veteran talent with young up-and-coming players," B/R wrote. "We can expect Licht to prioritize youth on the open market while continuing to build for the future. Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton won't turn 27 until next September, and he's having a terrific season in his first year under Jim Harbaugh. Before missing time with a hamstring injury, Fulton appeared in L.A.'s first seven games with six starts. During that early span, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 59.5 in coverage."
The Bucs have had secondary issues all season, so Fulton makes sense as a potential target.
