Former Chargers free agent bust listed as good fit for contenders
The Los Angeles Chargers classify as a contender–but they probably won’t have any interest in a name making the rounds as a possible free-agent addition right now.
And it’s a name that will make many Chargers fans wince, too: J.C. Jackson.
While making a list of bargain free agents who could help contenders before the playoffs, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report listed Jackson: “That recent performance: Undeniably bad. Being the team to attempt reigniting his career is an obvious risk. In a pinch, however, adding Jackson—a true ballhawk early in his career—in hopes of finding a late-season spark is defensible.”
Back in 2022, the Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract and he was benched by Week 6 before suffering an injury later in the year. By the second year of his deal, the Chargers traded him in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
In a somewhat weird twist, the Chargers could really use some help at cornerback right now with stellar rookie Cam Hart injured and recent roster moves attempting to solve other issues in the defensive secondary.
Jackson won’t go back to the Chargers, but fans will probably be pretty interested to see where this particular former Chargers player ends up.
