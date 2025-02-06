Chargers are free agent fit for star WR coming off major injury
The Los Angeles Chargers struck gold when they selected Ladd McConkey in the 2024 NFL draft. McConkey burst on the scene with an incredible rookie season.
However, aside from McConkey, the wide receiver unit left a lot to be desired. Now, the team will be looking to make the unit stronger in 2025.
The team is being linked to a potential trade for Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp. However, there's one name in free agency that would be the perfect fit for the Chargers.
Chris Godwin burst on the scene for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 season. A third-round selection in the 2017 draft, Godwin has had four 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes Goodwin is the perfect candidate to join the Chargers.
"The Chargers desperately need to upgrade at wide receiver, because it can't be Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert vs. the world again in 2025. Chris Godwin did suffer a gruesome ankle injury to end his 2024 campaign in Week 7, but he was averaging 82.3 receiving yards per game prior to his injury. Price will be key, but Godwin and Herbert would be fun to watch. "
Health is once again an issue with a potential free-agent addition. However, adding Godwin might be a risk that will make the reward worth it.
