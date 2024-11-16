Chargers host free agents on workouts before Week 11 vs. Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t do much to change the roster at the NFL trade deadline.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t make roster moves in the coming weeks.
Case in point, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Chargers hosted two players on workouts before the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals – tight ends Lawrence Cager and Albert Okwuegbunam.
Cager, undrafted in 2020, has been with four different teams and most recently on the practice squad with the New York Giants. Okwuegbunam was a fourth-round pick by the Denver Broncos that same year and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. To date, he has 546 yards and four scores over 30 games.
The Chargers looking for depth at tight end isn’t much of a surprise with Hayden Hurst only sometimes available behind Will Dissly. These workouts come in the wake of releasing Eric Tomlinson and adding McCallan Castles to the practice squad.
