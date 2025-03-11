Chargers full list of 2025 NFL draft picks after earning 3 compensatory selections
The Los Angeles Chargers will have double-digit picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft after the league awarded compensatory picks on Tuesday.
There, the Chargers were awarded three compensatory picks:
• Round 6, Pick 209
• Round 6, Pick 214
• Round 7, Pick 255
The picks come from losses last year such as Kenneth Murray, Gerald Everett and Michael Davis.
That brings the Chargers’ bounty of draft picks up to this:
1. 22
2. 55
3. 86
4. 125
5. 158
6. 181 (From Patriots)
6. 199
6. 209
6. 214
7. 255
Given the slow start for the Chargers in free agency (the tampering window, anyway), it looks like general manager Joe Hortiz wasn’t kidding about mostly building through the draft.
