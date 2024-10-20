Chargers GM attended heavyweight CFB game ahead of draft
While the focus rests on Week 7 of the NFL season, teams like the Los Angeles Chargers continue to put in heavy background work on the 2025 NFL draft.
Case in point, the Chargers being among the many teams showing up big for the Big 12 matchup between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.
Those Chargers were one of 12 teams there, highlighted notably with general manager Joe Hortiz in attendance, according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler.
No great need to wonder who the Chargers and other teams were watching. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter entered the contest with 500-plus yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and two interceptions on defense.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was the other big name and he entered the night with 700-plus yards and four scores.
Hunter had two catches and one tackle in the 34-7 Colorado win, while McMillan led all Arizona targets with five catches for 38 yards.
Both prospects could end up as high first-round picks and are probably somewhere on the early version of big boards for Hortiz and the Chargers.
