Chargers GM called Ravens during Jim Harbaugh’s scare on Sunday
As the brief medical scare for Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh unfolded on Sunday, a strange occurrence happened over in Baltimore.
There, as seen in plenty of viral clips, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh removed himself from the middle of a press conference after his team’s win over the Washington Commanders to check on Jim.
As it turns out, it was Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz who called the Ravens about the situation unfolding near kickoff in Denver.
"I think Joe Hortiz called John," Jim Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Let him know and John told my parents and stuff."
So that solves a small part of the intriguing riddle that was Harbaugh briefly going to the blue medical tent, an interim coach being named and the team describing his return as “questionable.”
Harbaugh quickly returned to the field for the big AFC West win. After, he joked about the whole thing in the most Harbaugh way possible.
Later Monday, Harbaugh provided an update after visiting his cardiologist.
Here’s a clip of John Harbaugh leaving his presser in Baltimore:
