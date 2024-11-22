So far, Chargers got it right with Joe Alt over Malik Nabers
The Los Angeles Chargers were supposed to be in a full rebuild with new head coach Jim Harbaugh coming to town. However, with a talent like quarterback Justin Herbert, it didn't take long to build around the franchise cornerstone. The 2024 NFL draft was a big moment in the early stages of Harbaugh's tenure in Los Angeles.
Harbaugh's first selection was the safe pick and is proving to be the right pick. With the fifth pick, the Chargers selected offensive tackle Joe Alt. Now, fans may have wanted a skill position player like Malik Nabers. However, Alt fits in just fine with the new Chargers regime.
ESPN recently released a list of the top ten best rookies of the season. Alt came in at number 10 on the list, via Matt Bowen: "Alt has been playing his best football over the past four weeks. From Weeks 7 through 10, he posted a pass block win rate of 95.2%, including a 100% figure on 29 snaps in the Week 8 win over the Saints. With his 6-foot-8 frame, Alt has shown the ability to knock edge rushers off their tracks. He fits the Chargers' offensive identity under Jim Harbaugh as a run blocker at the point of attack."
Alt has basically been an unmoveable stone on the Chargers' offensive line during their four-game winning streak. It also helps that wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston are proving to be viable weapons for the offense. Protecting the franchise quarterback should always be the number one priority. The Chargers' 2024 first-round selection has been a home run.
