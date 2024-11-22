Chargers great Antonio Gates among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Antonio Gates doesn't get the love he deserves



Where he ranks among TEs all-time ⤵️



⚡️ Receptions: 4th

⚡️ Receiving Yards: 3rd

⚡️ Receiving TDs: 1st

⚡️ EPA per Target: 1st

⚡️ Receiving First Downs: 3rd

⚡️ YAC: 5th https://t.co/f7nPTEFZFr pic.twitter.com/YvOOxXMyRt