Chargers great Antonio Gates among Hall of Fame semifinalists
A Los Angeles Chargers legend has the chance to enter the Hall of Fame in 2025. Antonio Gates, who spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, was named among 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.
It's still surreal that Gates wasn't inducted in as a first ballot, but he has another chance to enter Canton. Being one of the greatest tight ends the league has ever seen isn't an easy feat to accomplish, but Gates was the definition of consistency during his time with the Chargers.
Gates was named to eight straight Pro Bowls from 2004-2011 and three consecutive First Team All-Pro lists from 2004-2006. The next step for the Hall of Fame selection committee is to shrink the list of 25 semifinalists down to 15.
Gates was a semifinalist last year but didn't make the cut. He should certainly be putting on the gold jacket next summer.
