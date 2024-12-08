Chargers great quiets fan hype over possible reunion in free agency
Near the end of November, it sure sounded like Keenan Allen was plotting a return to the Los Angeles Chargers next offseason.
Now…maybe not so much.
During a recent interview with media before Week 14, Allen made it clear that his goal is a return to the Chicago Bears due to quarterback Caleb Williams, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score: "His potential is through the roof. ... I think the sky's the limit for his talent."
Of course, what else is Allen supposed to say, right?
It was shocking to see the Chargers trade Allen to the Bears last offseason while effectively choosing to blow up the wideout room in order to instead keep big-money pass-rushers (it has worked out so far, though).
But it would be less shocking to see Allen make a return to the Chargers. His connection to the team, fans, city and Justin Herbert don’t need explained. Plus, a return wouldn’t stop the Chargers from using another big asset on the position to get a long-term running mate for Ladd McConkey.
Right now, Allen is saying the right things, but anything can happen during an NFL offseason.
