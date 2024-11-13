Chargers hit with huge backhanded compliment by Colin Cowherd
Good news—the Los Angeles Chargers have ascended to the top 10 of at least one expert’s power rankings.
Bad news—Jim Harbaugh and Co. get called a “lesser version of the Chiefs” in the process.
The new power rankings come from Colin Cowherd, who slots the Chargers into the No. 6 spot but manages to throw a bit of a backhanded compliment in the process.
"A team that reminds me of a lesser version of the Chiefs," Cowherd said. “Great coach, great quarterback, good enough offensive line, little light on weapons, excellent defense. Are they as good situationally as the Chiefs? Nobody in the world is. But they have had five-plus sacks in three straight games.”
For now, the Chargers will just have to live with the little brother syndrome in the AFC West, where the Chiefs remain undefeated. The Chargers are 6-3 and winners in four of their last five, but came up short against the Chiefs by a touchdown back in Week 4.
Granted, Justin Herbert had a hurt ankle during that one, and the Chargers have continued to look better. They have a serious shot to keep in the playoff hunt, climb power rankings and get another shot at those Chiefs in Week 14.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Best of Jim Harbaugh's Chargers press conferences in 2024
Bill Belichick offers take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers turnaround
Chargers unlock aspect of offense with Justin Herbert's legs
Chargers’ Bud Dupree had revenge game vs. Titans – can it continue?
Did Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh troll Titans on purpose on game-ending TD?