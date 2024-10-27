Chargers hosted free agent on workout before Week 8 vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Chargers worked out one player ahead of the team’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
While fans might clamor for the name to be a wide receiver to help out Justin Herbert’s super-injured offense, Chargers coaches actually put a special teams player through the paces.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Chargers hosted punter Jake Gerardi on a workout.
What’s interesting here is the Chargers don’t really seem to have a punting problem with current starter JK Scott.
Gerardi, though, happens to be a left-footed punter. The Saints also happen to employ a left-footed punter by the name of Matthew Hayball. Earlier this season, before the Philadelphia Eagles played Hayball and the Saints, they also happened to bring in a left-footed punter for a workout—effectively letting their special teams unit get a look at something they aren’t used to playing against.
So, Gerardi could be a contingency plan in the future, sure. It also behooves him to take these workouts and get word of mouth and film about his abilities out there. But it does feel like the Chargers were also using this as a way to prep for the Saints, too.
