Chargers hosted 4 free agents on workouts after Rashawn Slater injury
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh remained true to his word over the weekend while the team hosted free agents on workouts in the wake of the Rashawn Slater injury.
The Chargers signed David Sharpe after the workouts, a veteran offensive tackle with ties to general manager Joe Hortiz.
What’s interesting, though, is seeing the other names. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, the Chargers also worked out Cameron Fleming, Chris Hubbard and Julian Pearl.
So, perhaps not some of the major free-agent names that Chargers fans might’ve hoped to see, such as veteran guard Brandon Scherff.
Even so, the Chargers will give Sharpe a chance to win a swing-tackle backup job. He’s firmly in the mix with Jamaree Salyer and Ryan Nelson now that Trey Pipkins has been promoted to starting right tackle, kicking Joe Alt to left tackle.
And if nothing else, Chargers fans now know a few more free-agent names to keep in mind, should the injury bug pop up again before the season starts.
