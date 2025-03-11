Chargers get impressive grade for contract agreement with Donte Jackson
During the first day of legal tampering in NFL free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with cornerback Donte Jackson.
Los Angeles was resigned to the fact that Asante Samuel Jr. would be gone, so they needed to land a new starting-calber corner. They did this with the 2018 second-round pick.
Their move earned praise from SI's Matt Verderame, who gave them a B+ in his free-agency tracker.
"With Asante Samuel Jr. sitting on the market, the Los Angeles Chargers moved quickly to shore up their secondary. Los Angeles agreed to terms with corner Donte Jackson, giving him a two-year deal worth $13 million. Jackson has been a solid player throughout his seven NFL seasons, spending the first six with the Carolina Panthers before spending 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, Jackson played in 15 games and recorded a career-best five interceptions with eight passes defensed." — Verderame, SI
Jackson spent six seasons with the Carolina Panthers where he had 303 tackles and 14 interceptions. He recorded a personal best five interceptions for the Steelers in 2024 before hitting the open market this offseason.
L.A. was expected to overhaul the secondary this offseason and adding Jackson gets them off on the right foot.
