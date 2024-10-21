Joey Bosa headlines Chargers' inactive players vs. Cardinals in Week 7
Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa was once again the major name to watch on the team’s inactives list after spending all week on the injury report.
This week before kickoff on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Bosa is the biggest inactive name:
- Quentin Johnston
- Easton Stick (emergency QB)
- Derius Davis
- Brenden Jaimes
- Jordan McFadden
- Hayden Hurst
- Joey Bosa
The Chargers had 10-plus names on the injury report all week after the tough AFC West win over the Denver Broncos. Staples of the secondary such as Ja'Sir Taylor were there, as were wideouts Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Simi Fehoko and even DJ Chark, who apparently had a new injury.
McConkey, the star rookie weapon for Justin Herbert, had a hip injury on the report after suffering a head injury during the win over the Broncos.
The Chargers actually made more last-second roster moves before kickoff to help the injured secondary.
