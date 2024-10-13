Charger Report

Chargers announce inactive players vs. Broncos in Week 6

Chris Roling

Joey Bosa and a handful of other key names were ones to watch on the Los Angeles Chargers inactives list for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos. 

Before kickoff of the Jim Harbaugh vs. Sean Payton affair in the AFC West, this is the inactives list the Chargers issued:

  • QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
  • S Tony Jefferson
  • DB Ja’Sir Taylor
  • OL Jordan McFadden
  • WR Brenden Rice
  • OLB Joey Bosa

Bosa ends up as inactive after minimal work all week until Friday due to the hip injury. Taylor, a starter at corner, had already been ruled out. Jefferson had just rejoined the team via a flurry of roster moves the day prior.

