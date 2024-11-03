Injured Chargers defender spotted in boot after win vs. Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a handful of notable injuries during the Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns.
One of those was linebacker Junior Colson, who suffered an ankle injury and was eventually downgraded from questionable to out.
After the win, Colson was spotted in the locker room in a boot, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
That’s no small injury for the Chargers. Colson, a third-round pick this year, battled an appendectomy over the summer and other nagging injuries more recently, like a hamstring issue.
Colson is a key piece of depth for the suddenly elite Chargers defense coordinated by Jesse Minter, though. That’s especially the case considering Denzel Perryman popped up on this week’s injury report and other ‘backers like Nick Niemann have battled injuries this year.
There’s always a chance something like a boot is simply a precaution in an event like this. But Colson suffering another setback is notable, especially with the trade deadline looming on Tuesday and the Chargers right in the thick of things in the AFC playoff race.
