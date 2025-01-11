Chargers' big hitters dodge inactive list vs. Texans in NFL playoffs
The Los Angeles Chargers will have running back J.K. Dobbins, wideout Quentin Johnston and linebacker Denzel Perryman against the Houston Texans during Saturday’s playoff game.
All three names don’t appear on the team’s inactives list ahead of kickoff:
- QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
- WR Joshua Palmer
- RB Kimani Vidal
- RB Jaret Patterson
- T Trey Pipkins III
- TE Hayden Hurst
- DL Justin Eboigbe
There was some question going into the game as to whether the Chargers would have Dobbins or Johnston on the field at all after both received questionable tags. Dobbins hurt his ankle in the season finale, while Johnston had been battling an illness and thigh injury.
Both Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson (elevated from practice squad instead of Ezekiel Elliott) are inactive, so that means the team trusts that Dobbins and Gus Edwards are all the way back from injuries and ready for a full workload.
