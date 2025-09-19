Chargers get some good injury news with DB Elijah Molden
The Los Angeles Chargers had a scary run-in with the injury bug when Khalil Mack suffered a setback that got him sent to injured reserve.
One detail that has fallen a bit under the radar since is the injury to safety Elijah Molden.
According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, though, while Molden won’t play in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, he’s not expected to be out much longer.
It’s a nice little confirmation for Chargers fans to get about a key piece of the defense. That the Chargers didn’t shift Molden to injured reserve and force him to miss at least four games spoke to that.
The Chargers got away without having Molden out there against the Las Vegas Raiders and will hope to do the same again against the Denver Broncos as they seek a 3-0 start.
While entirely possible, Molden is a key part of the defense that lets them move Derwin James around formations for matchups.
The Chargers already promoted veteran Tony Jefferson to the active roster from the practice squad, which could give someone like R.J. Mickens some snaps with Molden out.
