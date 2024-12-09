Charger Report

Chargers injury news immediately after loss to Chiefs

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football and lost on a last-second field goal, 19-17.

Along the way, the Chargers suffered various important injuries of note. Here's a look at a list of those from right after the game went final.

QB Justin Herbert

Herbert suffered two injuries against the Chiefs. On the first, he limped off and got his ankle taped up. On the second, he needed the help of trainers to leave the field, but later returned to the game.

Edge Joey Bosa

Bosa collided with Khalil Mack while chasing down Patrick Mahomes and appeared to suffer a head injury that caused him to take a trip to the blue medical tent.

WR Jalen Reagor

Reagor suffered a finger injury that made him questionable to return to the game.

TE Will Dissly

Dissly suffered a shoulder injury near the end of the half and the team quickly ruled him as questionable to return.

WR Ladd McConkey

McConkey was reportedly going to test his injury before kickoff and at risk of missing the game. The rookie then headlined the inactives list.

