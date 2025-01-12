Charger Report

Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers end the season in disappointing fashion after a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. Here's a look at the Chargers players who were injured in the loss.

Tyler Reed

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 season came to a close in a frustrating way in their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans.

The opening wild-card game of the NFL schedule saw the Chargers offense have their most disappointing performance of the year.

Before offseason talk begins, let's take another look at the Chargers players who were injured during the game.

Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryma
Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman left the game early in the first half. The team not having one of their defensive starters was a huge loss.

Perryman suffered a left elbow injury during the contest. He would not return to the game.

Cam Hart

Cam Hart
Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Chargers cornerback Cam Hart suffered a shoulder injury during the game. A banged-up secondary all season, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the offseason without another injury.

Hart would also not return.

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

