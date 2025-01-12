Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024-25 season came to a close in a frustrating way in their 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans.
The opening wild-card game of the NFL schedule saw the Chargers offense have their most disappointing performance of the year.
Before offseason talk begins, let's take another look at the Chargers players who were injured during the game.
Denzel Perryman
Chargers star linebacker Denzel Perryman left the game early in the first half. The team not having one of their defensive starters was a huge loss.
Perryman suffered a left elbow injury during the contest. He would not return to the game.
Cam Hart
Chargers cornerback Cam Hart suffered a shoulder injury during the game. A banged-up secondary all season, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the offseason without another injury.
Hart would also not return.
