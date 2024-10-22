Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Chargers lost against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 7, 17-15.
Along the way, the Chargers were fortunate enough to suffer little in the way of notable injuries. Good thing, too, considering just how battered the wideout and cornerback depth charts were entering the game.
Here's a quick look at injury notes from right after the game went final.
QB Justin Herbert
Herbert appeared to hurt his thumb at some point during the proceedings and was seen on the sideline getting it iced. While he didn't come out of the game, it's something to monitor going into Week 8 on a short turnaround.
DL Otito Ogbonnia
The interior defender went down in the fourth quarter and needed help from trainers while leaving the field for the sidelines. He's been a key presence in the middle next to the breakout Poona Ford.
WR Ladd McConkey
The breakout rookie was clearly not 100 percent on the night, even coming out of halftime watching as Simi Fehoko and Jalen Reagor soaked up snaps.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 realistic trade targets for the Los Angeles Chargers before deadline
Chargers fans are not happy about latest Joey Bosa injury update
Are Chargers calling Jets about trade for the wrong WR?
Are Chargers falling behind Steelers in Mike Williams trade talks?