Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers earned a huge AFC West victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, 34-27. The win moves the Chargers into the fifth seed of the AFC playoff picture. However, even in victory, the team lost a few key defenders along the way.
Here is a quick breakdown of the injuries the Chargers dealt with in Week 16.
Marcus Maye
Maye suffered an ankle injury early in the first half of the game. If the injury is a serious one, it will be a massive blow to a secondary that is hanging on by a thread.
Denzel Perryman
Perryman can't seem to catch a break. The Chargers defender made his return to the field after missing four games due to a groin injury. However, that same injury would sideline Perryman again on Thursday night. A longer rest heading into Week 17 is just what Perryman needed down the stretch.
All in all, it's not as bad as it has normally been for the Chargers when it comes to injuries in the postgame. The seriousness of the injuries sustained by Maye and Perryman is unknown at the moment. However, the team should have an update in the postgame press conference.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert hit with backhanded compliment by former NFL QB
Why Justin Herbert will experiment with new brace on injured ankle
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh provides health update going into Week 16
Chargers have 31 teams kicking themselves for missing this draft steal
Comical viral tweet about the Chargers failing Justin Herbert
Chargers release hilarious Pro Bowl campaign ad for rising star