Chargers injury news immediately after win over Falcons
The Los Angeles Chargers went to Atlanta and stole one from the Falcons in Week 13, a 17-13 win to get back on track.
Along the way, though, the Chargers suffered some notable injuries, including yet another for a certain breakout rookie receiver.
S Derwin James
James very brielfy missed time after limping off the field. He came back and finished it out on a day where he had a really interesting role.
WR Ladd McConkey
After an epic first half, McConkey briefly limped off the field after an awkward tackle and was seen on the sidelines getting taped up by trainers. The team declared him questionable to return.
LB Daiyan Henley
Henley, despite being questionable and seeming like a 50-50 chance to play after a late-week issue, was active for the game.
Inactives
The two big names on the inactives list were defensive starters:
- LB Denzel Perryman
- CB Cam Hart
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers WR calls out fans over Quentin Johnston comments
Former Chargers free agent bust listed as good fit for contenders
Chargers, Dolphins fans keep sparring over Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa
Chargers passing on Malik Nabers looks even better after Giants WR's outburst