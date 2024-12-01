Charger Report

Chargers injury news immediately after win over Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers went to Atlanta and stole one from the Falcons in Week 13, a 17-13 win to get back on track.

Along the way, though, the Chargers suffered some notable injuries, including yet another for a certain breakout rookie receiver.

S Derwin James

James very brielfy missed time after limping off the field. He came back and finished it out on a day where he had a really interesting role.

WR Ladd McConkey

After an epic first half, McConkey briefly limped off the field after an awkward tackle and was seen on the sidelines getting taped up by trainers. The team declared him questionable to return.

LB Daiyan Henley

Henley, despite being questionable and seeming like a 50-50 chance to play after a late-week issue, was active for the game.

Inactives

The two big names on the inactives list were defensive starters:

  • LB Denzel Perryman
  • CB Cam Hart

