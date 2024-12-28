Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business when they dominated the New England Patriots 40-7 on the road, clinching a postseason berth.
Normally, after a game, the Chargers injury report is longer than a grocery list. However, the team was fortunate not to lose multiple players in this one. But they still may have lost a key defensive player with a long-term injury.
Chargers late first-half field goal stirs up controversy
Elijah Molden
Elijah Molden was coming into this game nursing an injury. The broadcast crew even highlighted his pregame warmups, mentioning that he didn't look ready to go for this game.
However, Molden gave it a shot, and it may have been the wrong decision. The Chargers cornerback went down with another knee injury, but to the healthy knee. Molden was carted off the field, which could signal the end of his 2024 season.
The injury report may not be a long one, but the Chargers suffered a brutal loss in what was the biggest win of the season.
