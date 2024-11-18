Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Bengals
The Los Angeles Chargers fought off an epic comeback by the Cincinnati Bengals to win 34-27 on Sunday night. However, with this time of year comes injuries.
Here is a quick breakdown at the injuries the Chargers dealt with in the Week 11 loss
Cam Hart
Cam Hart suffered a head injury in the second half that wouldn't allow him to return to action. Before the injury, Hart had five tackles and two pass deflections.
Denzel Perryman
Denzel Perryman suffered a groin injury, and the NBC broadcast said the Chargers linebacker's return to action was questionable. However, Perryman did not return.
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Sunday night game, but the injury would not sideline the young receiver, as McConkey quickly returned to action.
