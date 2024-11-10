Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Titans
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered injuries and carried a few more into the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans.
That 27-17 final helped the Chargers move to 6-3 in the tight AFC playoff race.
Here's a quick look at injury notes from right after the game went final.
LB Khalil Mack
Mack entered the game questionable with a groin injury after limited practice all week. He logged less than 10 snaps during the first half. Whether this was expected or he suffered a setback is something to watch closely.
RB Gus Edwards
After a strong return from injured reserve in the first half, Edwards suffered an injury and limped off the field before getting looked at by trainers. He did eventually return for limited usage, finishing his day with 10 carries for 55 yards.
LB Joey Bosa
Still managing that hip injury -- which he says he might do all season long -- Bosa lived in that 20-snap range and got in on the seven-sack party.
G Jamaree Salyer
Salyer, playing in place of the injured Trey Pipkins, got pulled for Foster Sarell. Whether it was due to performance or injury is something to watch.
