Chargers WR spotted in walking boot after win over Patriots
The Los Angeles Chargers got a playoff-clinching win over the New England Patriots in Week 17—but didn’t totally dodge the injury bug.
Those Chargers suffered at least one notable reported injury during the game, which later turned out to be a season-ender for a key defender.
After the game, reporters spotted another potential big injury in the locker room, too.
According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, wideout Josh Palmer was in a walking boot in the locker room.
While there is no official word from the Chargers yet on this injury, Palmer has quietly been a key part of the offense and sits second on the team in receiving with 584 yards and one touchdown.
The Chargers are already scraping the bottom of the depth chart at wideout with Jalen Reagor, Brenden Rice and Simi Fehoko on injured reserve. Quentin Johnston has been erratic with drop issues and DJ Chark has been unable to break onto the field, all while breakout rookie Ladd McConkey plays through multiple injuries.
If Palmer needs to miss notable time, the Chargers could call up a practice squad member like Laviska Shenault Jr. or look outside the team for help.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after win vs. Patriots
Chargers' trade with Patriots is a robbery that just came to life on the field
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh cashes in with playoff berth
Chargers defender reveals his season is over after suffering injury
Chargers playoff standings, clinching scenarios update