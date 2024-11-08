Chargers injury woes mean they should go after star on waiver wire
The Los Angeles Chargers were quiet at the NFL trade deadline and have injury concerns around star edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
That makes the name Yannick Ngakoue pretty interesting, right?
The Baltimore Ravens just waived Ngakoue with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad if he clears waivers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
But the Chargers might want to look into ruining those plans. Ngakoue is a guy with 70.5 sacks over 128 games so far and over just 87 snaps with the Ravens this season, he’s posted 1.5.
If nothing else, the veteran would be some really interesting depth for a Chargers team that looks like it wants to make a postseason push.
Bosa, after all, continues to work through an injury and remains on a snap count. Mack’s sudden injury saga has his status for Week 10 and beyond in doubt, too. Whether it’s a waiver claim or adding him after that process, the Chargers should probably be having internal conversations about Ngakoue.
