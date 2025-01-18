Are the Chargers getting interview requests on Jesse Minter?
It certainly appears that the Los Angeles Chargers are early winners of the NFL’s head coach hiring cycle.
Those Chargers, after all, don’t appear to be getting any calls about breakout defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
While names like Bill Belichick (who could apparently come to the AFC West?) make the rounds, Minter’s has completely fallen off the map.
Right?
While speaking with reporters at year-end pressers this week, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was mum on whether any members of his organization have been the subject of interview requests.
As of this writing, only one major front office name under Hortiz himself has popped up in official reporting around interview requests, too.
Not that the Chargers will complain. Minter followed Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers and immediately fielded one of the NFL’s best defenses. He did it, too, while starting two fifth-round cornerbacks and getting huge performances out of one-year gambles such as Poona Ford in the trenches.
Minter getting head-coach hype again will happen. But at least for now, the Chargers don’t have to worry about his status for 2025.
