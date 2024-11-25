Jesse Minter's mission is to prove Jim Harbaugh right
One major hire Jim Harbaugh made when the Los Angeles Chargers named him head coach was bringing in Jesse Minter. Minter, the Chargers' defensive coordinator, has breathed life into his unit.
The Chargers currently have the No.1 scoring defense in the league, allowing just 14.5 points per game. They also allow 110.5 rushing yards (11th) and 206.6 passing yards (12th) per game, as Minter's shifted the stigma around the Chargers defense.
He was extremely appreciative of the opportunity Harbaugh presented to him once again.
“I want to win every game for Jim Harbaugh because of the opportunities he’s given me," Minter told Chargers media on Friday. “He chose to bring me to Michigan, chose to bring me here to the Chargers. I want to prove him right. Everyday I wake up I’m trying to prove Jim Harbaugh right.”
With the way Minter's been coaching thus far, he's doing everything and more for Harbaugh.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Daniel Jones are a fit due to J.J. McCarthy comparison
Chargers players hit with big fines due to actions vs. Bengals
Chargers named fit for Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency
Chargers listed as fit for Daniel Jones for downright bonkers reason
Will Chargers have to worry about Bill Belichick joining AFC West?