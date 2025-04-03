Jim Harbaugh sticks up for 49ers kicker at NFL owner's meetings
No matter where Jim Harbaugh goes, his tenure as the Michigan Wolverines head coach will follow. Now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Harbaugh is focused on continuing the success he found in year one at the helm.
This week is the NFL owner's meeting in Florida, with general managers and head coaches also being thrown into the mix. Harbaugh spoke to the media, where he was asked an interesting question about San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, whom he coached for five seasons at Michigan.
Moody had a rough year for the Niners in 2024, specifically on the road, converting just 52.9% of his kicks. As always, Harbaugh is one for sticking up for his players, current or former. It shows the type of character he always had and continues to show.
The Chargers have the right guy going forward.
