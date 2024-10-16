Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh was already watching film on plane after health scare
Yes, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is a football guy in the utmost sense.
Chargers fans knew that much just by how Harbaugh was able to so quickly joke about his health scare during last Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos.
Or, how Harbaugh detailed his cardiologist visit and just how upbeat he was about the whole thing a day later.
As it turns out, Harbaugh was already breaking down film on the plane out of Denver.
It’s just another funny Harbaughism, with Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times noting that, during the flight, Harbaugh “elbowed Ben Herbert” so that he could show the executive director of player performance “a spectacular third-down play quarterback Justin Herbert.”
Hilarious and perfectly in line with what fans know about Harbaugh, who will wear a heart rate monitor and appropriate medications to keep his heart rate in a normal range over the next two weeks.
Also fitting? What was essentially Harbaugh’s final thought on the entire matter before he really turns his attention to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7.
“It would take my heart stopping for me not to be out there on the sideline,” Harbaugh said, per Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
