Chargers, Jim Harbaugh should bench 2 players after loss to Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers needed big performances and almost perfect football across the board to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
That didn’t happen, to put it lightly, hence the 19-17 loss on Sunday night.
Exiting that loss, the Chargers should consider benching a few players and trying something else, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
TE Will Dissly
Dissly suffered a shoulder injury, but even before that, he had just two catches for 19 yards. He’s been the best of a dramatically underwhelming bunch, yes. But other wideouts stepped up with Ladd McConkey out. Stone Smartt, at least seemed to make the most of his opportunity by catching all three of his targets for 54 yards. Perhaps he’s the new wrinkle that can provide a spark.
OG Trey Pipkins
It’s bad news when a primetime broadcast featuring Patrick Mahomes breaks up the repetitive stuff to call out a name like Trey Pipkins seemingly often. The entire interior of the line in front of Justin Herbert probably needs replaced. But benching Pipkins and seeing what the depth chart has to offer behind him might be worth it. Things are so shaky for the interior that we’re past the point of worrying about the continuity and chemistry of snaps played together.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans distraught after latest meltdown vs. Chiefs
Chargers lose vs Chiefs: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 14
Chargers injury news immediately after loss to Chiefs
Chargers injuries vs. Chiefs pile up as Will Dissly, Jalen Reagor exit
Chargers QB Justin Herbert suffers injury vs. Chiefs in Week 14