Jim Harbaugh channels inner Bill Belichick in latest Harbaughism
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is back at it with another classic, this time dropping a gem of a Dad joke with a side of football wisdom.
We all know the NFL season can be a grind, especially when you hit that midseason stretch where it feels like every game is a battle to push through. But trust Harbaugh to make even the toughest parts sound, well, kinda funny!
At his latest press conference, Harbaugh shared a bit of advice he picked up from Bill Belichick. "Bill always talks about the 'middle 8' in a football game," Harbaugh began, referring to that critical span around the end of the first half and the beginning of the second. But then, in pure Harbaugh fashion, he turned it around with a little twist: "There’s a middle 8 in the season too!”
Harbaugh went on to say that these mid-season games are pivotal to a team’s success. "The middle of the season is just as important as any, and those games matter, too!" he shared, adding his signature quirky grin. The best part? He managed to wrap up a classic football strategy lesson inside a full-on Dad joke. Only Harbaugh, right?
So, as the season hits the grind, leave it to Coach Harbaugh to remind everyone to focus on the "middle 8"—whether it’s in a game or the season. It's advice that's practical, funny, and pure Harbaugh genius.