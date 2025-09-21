Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh has been kryptonite for Broncos' Sean Payton
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos in Week 3, which is their third consecutive AFC West showdown.
Los Angeles is 2-0 after securing wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders to begin the season. Denver, meanwhile, is 1-1 after knocking off the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and losing to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2.
The Chargers enter the game as slight favorites, and there's a reason to have faith they will get it done. Entering this game, Jim Harbaugh owns a 1-5 record when facing Broncos' head coach Sean Payton.
Payton's only win was in 2013 when his New Orleans Saints secured a walk-off win on a last second field goal against Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers.
