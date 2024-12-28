Charger Report

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh cashes in with playoff berth

Harbaugh will collect a massive check for leading the Chargers to the playoffs.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers made their statement on Saturday, beating the New England Patriots 40-7 and punching their ticket to the playoffs. It'll be the Chargers' second playoff appearance in three years, but a remarkable turnaround after a 5-12 finish in 2023.

It's also the first year of Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, who has completely changed the tides for the Bolts. Harbaugh's unique style of coaching had this Chargers team dialed in all season, even through adversity.

The fun is just beginning, as the Chargers have one game remaining on the schedule, against the rival Las Vegas Raiders next week. As Harbaugh and his team will prepare to play in the postseason, there's a reward he'll be able to enjoy beforehand. With the Chargers' playoff berth, Harbaugh will collect a $1 million bonus, according to Adam Schefter.

It's fair to say that there are definitely more incentives on the way for Harbaugh if he can help the Chargers to a playoff victory or two.

Andrew Parsaud
ANDREW PARSAUD

Andrew Parsaud is currently attending Penn State, where he is studying digital journalism and media. He is an avid follower of the major New York sports teams.

