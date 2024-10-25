Chargers' Jim Harbaugh comments on Saints QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t taking the New Orleans Saints lightly ahead of the Week 8 matchup.
And that includes Saints quarterback Derek Carr, despite the franchise quarterback carrying a “doubtful” tag into Sunday’s game on the final injury report.
Specifically asked about Carr this week, Harbaugh praised the veteran quarterback who, over five games this year, completed 70.3 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns as the Saints started 2-3.
"He's a great player,” Harbaugh said. “I've always admired his game. The ability, the talent. The competitiveness, the fire, the moxie...Big fan of him."
The Saints are now 2-5, yet Chargers fans can rest assured Harbaugh and his coaching staff won’t sleep on rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. The fifth-round pick was a summer breakout for the Saints that made things interesting in New Orleans and he now has a couple games of real playing time under his belt over the last few weeks.
While Harbaugh and Co. are probably more than happy to avoid Carr after struggling with Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals last week, Rattler presents his own unique challenges, too.
