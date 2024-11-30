Jim Harbaugh expects big things from new arrival right away
The Los Angeles Chargers quietly added to the roster before the Week 13 encounter with the Atlanta Falcons, claiming former Miami Dolphins safety Marcus Maye on the waiver wire.
But let Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh tell it, they might expect Maye to be loud in his impact—as soon as this weekend.
"Good experienced player,” Harbaugh said. “Played at a high level. Should be a quick transition, played in a similar defensive structure…Somebody that can help us as early this Sunday."
Maye, a veteran and former second-round pick, gets the call as a main-roster addition in Los Angeles instead of going back to a practice squad in Miami. Harbaugh has confirmed he’ll need to be ready, presumably after safety Alohi Gilman suffered an injury last Monday.
In this case, it isn’t just a case of coach-speak from Harbaugh, especially not when safety Elijah Molden has battled his fair share of injuries this year, too.
This is just the latest batch of major turnover for the Chargers in the secondary this year as names continue to go in and out of the lineup with injuries. Rookie Cam Hart is also injured and Eli Apple already went to injured reserve after just getting called up.
