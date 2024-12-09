Chargers' Jim Harbaugh explains backbreaking mistake vs. Chiefs
The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to be in control of Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs until a critical mistake played a big part in the outcome.
While there were lots of little mistakes, Cameron Dicker’s kickoff gaffe cost the Chargers big time.
After kicking a field goal to give the Chargers a lead with less than five minutes left in the game, Dicker was penalized and the Chiefs were able to start their game-winning drive from the 40-yard line.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the following about the miscue: "He just hit it a little bit high, high on the ball-rare mistake."
The Chargers wanted to pin the Chiefs deep in their own territory and let an elite defense win the game. Problem is, Dicker apparently mishit the kick and it didn’t reach the landing zone. If the kick had even gone through the end zone, the Chiefs would have started at the 30-yard line.
So, a bit of a gamble by the coaching staff and a botched execution by a player combined to stick out as one of the biggest mistakes on a night the Chargers needed to be perfect.
