Chargers fans are going nuts over Jim Harbaugh's golf highlights

The Chargers' head coach has a pretty nice swing.

Andrew Parsaud

The NFL offseason is at a weird time where much isn't going on. There's some minicamps still going on, but the wait for OTAs and training camp is still on. Of course, this is when fans will sometimes get a glimpse into what coaches and players do during their free time away from the gridiron.

For Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to take his talents to another field of green. Golf has become a popular sport amongst many NFL players and coaches. Harbaugh, perhaps one of the biggest football guys on earth, showed that he has no trouble in his golf game.


"You can't birdie them all if you don't birdie the first," is what someone in the video said. So, it seems that coach Harbaugh is becoming a true master on the golf course.

Bolts fans are hoping their now dual-threat head coach can lead them to another successful season as he did in 2024.

