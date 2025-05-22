Chargers fans are going nuts over Jim Harbaugh's golf highlights
The NFL offseason is at a weird time where much isn't going on. There's some minicamps still going on, but the wait for OTAs and training camp is still on. Of course, this is when fans will sometimes get a glimpse into what coaches and players do during their free time away from the gridiron.
For Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to take his talents to another field of green. Golf has become a popular sport amongst many NFL players and coaches. Harbaugh, perhaps one of the biggest football guys on earth, showed that he has no trouble in his golf game.
RELATED: Denzel Perryman reveals good injury news, picks his Chargers breakout player
"You can't birdie them all if you don't birdie the first," is what someone in the video said. So, it seems that coach Harbaugh is becoming a true master on the golf course.
Bolts fans are hoping their now dual-threat head coach can lead them to another successful season as he did in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Proposed Chargers signing adds 137-tackle machine as insurance for Junior Colson
ESPN stat prediction tabs star Chargers rookie with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2025
Los Angeles Chargers breakout star named to NFL All-Underrated team
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's production predicted to dip in 2025
Chargers speak out after sale of stake in franchise to firm involved with Bills, too