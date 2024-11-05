Jim Harbaugh invokes the name Brady while praising Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business in their 27-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. When the Chargers have a performance like this, it can be pinpointed by the performance of quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert delivered a masterful game in the Chargers' victory, throwing for 282 yards and two touchdown passes. The game was another step in the right direction for Herbert and this franchise. Herbert's performance also received high praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Harbaugh's praise for Herbert after his perfect passer rating in a half against the Browns stands out. Harbaugh said that Herbert's performances mirrored those of Joe Burrow and Tom Brady, who have accomplished the same feat in the past.
The talk around the franchise has been whether the Chargers add depth at the wide receiver position to help Herbert. However, maybe, Herbert is showing that he can create stars out of names that may not seem as popular to the average fan...something that was done by the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning before him.
It appears that the Chargers have a star under center. Yes, getting him help is vital, but watching his growth without powerhouse names surrounding him is a callback to how superstars used to be made.
