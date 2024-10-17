Charger Report

Chargers: Jim Harbaugh's Joey Bosa injury update keeps it vague

Chris Roling

Los Angeles Chargers star defender Joey Bosa injury updates continue to roll in and provide fans with a sense of deja vu. 

Bosa missed the team’s first Week 7 practice on Wednesday ahead of the Monday night game against the Arizona Cardinals. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh then followed up with a comment on the outlook. 

According to Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times, Bosa is "still working through something" ahead of Week 7. 

Bosa missing the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday wasn’t that big of a deal on its own. The team won’t issue an injury report until Thursday because they play next Monday, not Sunday. 

Still, Bosa only worked limited last week on the final day of practice before the win over the Denver Broncos as he works back from a hip injury. After a hand injury over the summer, he aggravated the hip issue in Week 3. 

The latest Chargers injury reports in the days leading up to the cross-conference showdown with the Cardinals will be a little more specific on Bosa’s status. But an already strong defense would love to have him out there against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

