Chargers' Jim Harbaugh jokes he's up '2-0 with arrhythmias' now
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed his medical scare during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos in a way only he could.
Simply put, Harbaugh found the humor in the whole thing.
According to ESPN's Kris Rhim, Harbaugh told reporters after the 23-16 AFC West win that he started to feel strange the night prior and attributed Sunday’s strange saga to an "atrial flutter" that trainers helped him move past.
In the process, Harbaugh made sure to tell reporters that he’s "2-0 with arrhythmias” and absolutely “medically qualified to talk about it.” On that former point, Harbaugh said he’s had this in the past, with this his third “episode” since 1999. He said he won a game with this during his time with the San Francisco 49ers—he reminisced on a Monday night game against Chicago in 2012 that featured a big game from Colin Kaepernick, specifically.
That “medically qualified to talk about it” jab is especially funny because the day prior, Harbaugh said the exact opposite when discussing the strange injury saga that landed a Chargers player on injured reserve.
On a serious note, Harbaugh said he’d address this with doctors and otherwise feels fine; no doubt the big divisional win playing a role in the good vibes, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes to blue medical tent vs. Broncos
Jesse Minter takes over head coaching duties as Jim Harbaugh exits to locker room
Chargers WRs Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston suffer injuries vs. Broncos
John Harbaugh abruptly leaves press conference to check on brother Jim
Chargers rookie Kimani Vidal needed just one chance to score his first touchdown