Chargers' Jim Harbaugh offers Justin Herbert injury update before Week 8
Not that it needs said after his fantastic primetime performance, but Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert appears to be all the way back from his ankle injury.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh seems to agree.
In the 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the Chargers had to settle for five Cameron Dicker field goals, Herbert threw for a gaudy 349 yards. The number would have been much higher, but his targets suffered from five-plus drops on a night tight end Will Dissly was the leading receiver.
After, Harbaugh made sure to point out that Herbert’s ankle is roughly full strength now.
“He’s an incredible player. He’s incomparable," Harbaugh said. "Where the ankle was, where it is now, you know, a lot better. He’d been playing on one good ankle. The other, first game back was 20 percent, maybe . . . an ankle and a half at best. He’s got two now.”
Harbaugh went on to praise Herbert’s ability to play through the injury while needing to drive off the foot and ankle to generate power on his throws.
Now that the Chargers have a healthy quarterback and both offensive tackles are all the way back, too, it has become more apparent than ever that the middle of the line is a weakness and that they should probably pursue a trade for a wide receiver.
