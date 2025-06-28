Chargers' Jim Harbaugh added to lawsuit involving Michigan Wolverines scandal
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been added to a lawsuit against the University of Michigan.
According to the Associated Press, Harbaugh was added to the lawsuit against Michigan and former assistant football coach Matt Weiss, who is accused of hacking computer accounts of college athletes across the United States.
Per the report, Harbaugh is accused, along with others, of knowing that Matt Weiss was viewing private information on a computer in 2022, yet permitted him to keep working a national playoff game around that time.
Per the AP, the updated lawsuit loops in this language:
"Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, plaintiffs and the class would have been protected against predators such as Weiss. Instead, Weiss was a highly compensated asset that was promoted by and within the football program, from which position he was able to, and did, target female student athletes."
Weiss, who has pleaded not guilty, has been charged with identity theft and unauthorized computer access. An indictment says he accessed accounts of more than 2,000 athletes, finding private images.
Harbaugh previously denied knowing anything about Weiss’ actions before the late-December playoff game in 2022.
