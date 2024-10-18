WATCH: Jim Harbaugh sends heartfelt video for Michigan Hall of Fame
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, a man who has made a name for himself at Michigan and across the NFL, was recently inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Although Harbaugh couldn’t attend the ceremony in person, he sent a video message that was as heartfelt and spirited as you’d expect from the legendary coach.
And, true to form, he made sure to honor those around him while throwing in some classic Harbaugh flair.
As Jim Harbaugh went through the list of fellow inductees, he didn’t just skim through the names. Instead, with his trademark enthusiasm, he took the time to acknowledge each individual, enthusiastically calling them "Legends!"
This highlighted the deep respect and admiration he holds for those who have contributed to the legacy of Michigan sports. Harbaugh made sure to honor and celebrate their achievements, giving them the recognition they deserve.
But beyond the celebration of others, Harbaugh’s message was a reflection of his core values—teamwork, gratitude, and love for the people who helped him along the way.
He doesn't just focus on his success; he shares the spotlight with those who have influenced him. His humility and appreciation for his roots were on full display, and it reminded everyone just why Michigan holds such a special place in his heart.
The Chargers have a lot to look forward over the next few years and as the legend himself says, "Who’s got it better than us? Nobody!”
